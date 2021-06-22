Bitcoin sinks below $30,000 for first time since January

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell below $30,000 for the first time in nearly five months as China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies weighed.

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.4% to $29,614, its lowest since Jan. 27. As of 1232 GMT it was down 4.2%.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Tom Wilson)

