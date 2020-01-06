Bitcoin, ‘Safe Haven’ Investments Spike on Iran Headlines

Last week certainly brought a distinct start to the new year. News broke early Friday that the U.S. had killed IranÃ¢ÂÂs top general, Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike. Stocks dropped overnight in response, with the major indexes opening down 1% on Jan. 3. Still, amidst the volatility, so-called Ã¢ÂÂsafe havenÃ¢ÂÂ investments rallied. But donÃ¢ÂÂt worry if youÃ¢ÂÂre not sure what that means for your investments. Matt McCall has you covered in of Ã¢ÂÂMoneylineÃ¢ÂÂ with his review of Bitcoin, gold and more.

Sure, the typical safe haven plays were doing well on Friday. Gold was up. Oil stocks like BP (NYSE:) and Schlumberger (NYSE:) started the day up slightly, but the U.S. produces more oil than ever before. That means the burst in oil is likely to be limited.

But thereÃ¢ÂÂs one safe haven investment, something he calls digital gold, that really stands out.

Bitcoin was up as much as 5% after the airstrike, and smaller cryptocurrencies known as alt-coins were also rallying. McCall recommends Bitcoin, but he thinks itÃ¢ÂÂs these smaller currencies that are the future. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs why heÃ¢ÂÂs launching a . For now, heÃ¢ÂÂs encouraging investors to avoid gold. But if you want huge upside potential, make sure to give digital gold a second look.

McCallÃ¢ÂÂs Podcast

Friday was also a big day forÃÂ TeslaÃÂ (NASDAQ:). When the market opened, TSLA was up 4% at an all-time high. And thatÃ¢ÂÂs after gaining more than 130% in the last six months. McCall isnÃ¢ÂÂt a car guy Ã¢ÂÂ he hasnÃ¢ÂÂt owned one in 15 years. But thereÃ¢ÂÂs something interesting about Tesla and other electric vehicles. The future of transportation is going to be wildly different than what we know now.ÃÂ ToyotaÃÂ (NYSE:) is launching the first solid-state-battery-powered EV in 2020.ÃÂ BaiduÃÂ (NASDAQ:) is securing licenses to test self-driving cars in Beijing.

While McCall might not be headed out to purchase a car anytime soon, heÃ¢ÂÂs recommending the companies behind EVs. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs no denying that these companies, like those that make the batteries, will be big players in the future.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs also not just transportation thatÃ¢ÂÂs changing. As an amateur futurist, McCall has been eagerly analyzing how tech will change in the next decade. To benefit from his predictions, you have to keep an open mind. Who would have thought thatÃÂ Monster BeverageÃÂ (NASDAQ:) could ever climb 100,000%. By the time you think his calls for a keyboard-free future make sense, it will already be too late for you to profit.

For more on the future of technology, his hatred of cars and new products, tune into Ã¢ÂÂMoneylineÃ¢ÂÂ with Matt McCall.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors Ã¢ÂÂ by getting them into the worldÃ¢ÂÂs biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being Ã¢ÂÂfirstÃ¢ÂÂ gave MattÃ¢ÂÂs readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. . Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.ÃÂ

