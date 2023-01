Corrects headline to reflect highest in four, not five, months

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose on Tuesday to $21,594, its highest since Sept. 13 last year.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson, editing by Alun John)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @tomwilson1983; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

