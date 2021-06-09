US Markets

Bitcoin rises 8.5 percent to $36,265

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bitcoin surged 8.54 % to $36,265 on Wednesday, adding $2,853.31 to its previous close.

June 9 (Reuters) - Bitcoin surged 8.54 % to $36,265 on Wednesday, adding $2,853.31 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 30.8% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 2.29 % to $2,566.4 on Wednesday, adding $57.55 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular