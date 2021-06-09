Bitcoin rises 8.5 percent to $36,265

June 9 (Reuters) - Bitcoin surged 8.54 % to $36,265 on Wednesday, adding $2,853.31 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 30.8% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 2.29 % to $2,566.4 on Wednesday, adding $57.55 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

