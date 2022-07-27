Bitcoin rises 6.9% to $22,717

July 27 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 6.85% to $22,717.05 at 22:05 GMT on Wednesday, adding $1,457.27 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 29.1% from the year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 11.39% to $1,614.99 on Wednesday, adding $165.15 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

