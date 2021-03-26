BK

Bitcoin rises 6.44 % to $54,630

Vishal Vivek Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bitcoin rose 6.44 % to $54,630 on Friday, adding $3,303.89 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 97% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Major firms such as BNY Mellon BK.N, asset manager BlackRock Inc BLK.N, and credit card company Mastercard Inc MA.N have backed cryptocurrencies. Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Square Inc SQ.N and MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O have invested in bitcoin.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru)

((Vishal.Vivek@thomsonreuters.com;))

