Bitcoin rises 6.2 percent to $22,401

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 6.24 % to $22,401 at 22:07 GMT on Friday, adding $1,315 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 35.8% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan. 1. Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.66 % to $1,639.2 on Friday, adding $87.8 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Siddharth.Jindal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.