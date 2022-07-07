Bitcoin rises 6.1% to $21,792

July 7 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 6.06% to $21,792.16 at 20:02 GMT on Thursday, adding $1,244.71 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 23.9% from the year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, climbed 5.21% to $1,247.79 on Thursday, adding $61.78 to its previous close.

