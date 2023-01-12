Bitcoin rises 6% to $19,005

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 6% to $19,005 at 21:04 GMT on Thursday, adding $1,075 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 15.2% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan. 1.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.06% to $1,432.8 on Thursday, adding $42.6 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

