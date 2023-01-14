Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.58% to $21,044 at 2344 GMT on Saturday, adding $1,113 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 27.6% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan 1.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 7% to $1,552.6 on Saturday, adding $101.6 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)

