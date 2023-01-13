Bitcoin rises 5.5% to $19,897

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.54% to $19,897 at 22:13 GMT on Friday, adding $1,044 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 20.6% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan. 1.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 2.98% to $1,458.8 on Friday, adding $42.2 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Siddharth.Jindal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.