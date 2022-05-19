US Markets

Bitcoin rises 5.3% to $30,205

Contributor
Shivam Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Bitcoin rose 5.33% to $30,204.92 at 2201 GMT on Thursday, adding $1,530.09 to its previous close.

May 19 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.33% to $30,204.92 at 2201 GMT on Thursday, adding $1,530.09 to its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 18.9% from the year's low of $25,401.05 on May 12.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.03% to $2,007.48 on Thursday, adding $96.07 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular