News & Insights

Bitcoin rises 5.1% at $28,211

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 20, 2023 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.1% to $28,211 at 20:49 GMT on Tuesday, adding $1,369 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 71% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan. 1.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 2.98% to $1,788.6 on Tuesday, adding $51.8 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.