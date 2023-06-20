Bitcoin rises 5.1% at $28,211

June 20 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.1% to $28,211 at 20:49 GMT on Tuesday, adding $1,369 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 71% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan. 1.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 2.98% to $1,788.6 on Tuesday, adding $51.8 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

