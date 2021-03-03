Bitcoin rises 5% to $50,942.58

March 3 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5% to $50,942.58 on Wednesday, adding $2,426.23 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has risen 83.7% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP has fallen 12.7% from the year's high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.

Bitcoin's price soared this year as major firms, such as BNY Mellon BK.N, asset manager BlackRock Inc BLK.N, credit card giant Mastercard Inc MA.N, backed cryptocurrencies, while those such as Tesla Inc TSLA.O Square Inc SQ.N and MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O invested in bitcoin.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 7.18 % to $1,595.64 on Wednesday, adding $106.84 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

