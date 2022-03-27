Bitcoin rises 4.4 percent to $46,499

March 27 (Reuters) - Bitcoin surged 4.41% to $46,499.29 at 22:07 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,963.64 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 41.1% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on Jan. 24.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 3.92% to $3,270.67 on Sunday, adding $123.45 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.