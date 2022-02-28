Bitcoin rises 10.5% to $41,663

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bitcoin surged 10.54% to $41,663.21 at 22:03 GMT on Monday, adding $3,975.82 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 26.4% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on Jan. 24.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 8.06% to $2,828.88 on Monday, adding $210.91 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru)

