News & Insights

US Markets

Bitcoin rises 1.69% to $35,246

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 01, 2023 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 1.69% to $35,246 at 21:12 GMT on Wednesday, adding $585 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 32.8% from the year's low of $26,533 on Oct. 11.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 1.72% to $1,847.1 on Wednesday, adding $31.3 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.