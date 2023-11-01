Bitcoin rises 1.69% to $35,246

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 1.69% to $35,246 at 21:12 GMT on Wednesday, adding $585 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 32.8% from the year's low of $26,533 on Oct. 11.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 1.72% to $1,847.1 on Wednesday, adding $31.3 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

