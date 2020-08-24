‘Bitcoin Rich List’ Reaches All-Time High
There are more than 2,000 addresses holding over 1,000 bitcoin, potentially reflecting increased interest from institutions and high-net-worth investors.
- The Bitcoin Rich List, or the number of addresses holding all that bitcoin, is at a record high, according to data site Glassnode.
- At press time, 2,190 addresses contain 1,000 or more bitcoin, according to data compiled by BitInfoCharts. The previous record was 2,184 on Sept. 28, 2019. Bitcoinâs price was $11,717, up 0.28% from the previous 24 hours as of 19:15 UTC.
- The total amount of bitcoin held in accounts of 1,000 or more was 7,868,823 as of press time. That amounts to $92.2 billion.
- In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, more investors have been looking into bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as alternative investments to traditional markets.
- George Ball, the former chief executive of Prudential Securities and now CEO of Sanders Morris Harris, told Reuters earlier this month that bitcoin or another cryptocurrency is a very âattractiveâ investment and hinted that many âvery wealthyâ investors and traders have turned to bitcoin.
