Bitcoin Retakes $50K, a Key Level for a Bull Revival

Bitcoin has once more crossed above $50,000, possibly marking an end to the recent price pullback and a revival of the broader uptrend.

The top cryptocurrency by market value is trading near $10,950 at press time – up 3.86% in 24 hours – having dropped from record highs above $58,000 to $43,000 in late February, according to CoinDesk 20 data.

“The correction looks to have ended with a move above $50,000,” John Ng Pangilinan, managing partner at Singapore-based Signum Capital, told CoinDesk. Securing a foothold above that level is key to the resumption of the broader uptrend and a move toward new record highs, he said.

Related: Iran Should Mine Crypto to Skirt Sanctions, Says President-Linked Think Tank

Bitcoin’s latest break above the psychological hurdle looks sustainable, as the futures market is in a far more healthy state than in mid-February when excess bullish leverage was seen. Further, institutional demand remains strong, as highlighted by the recent outflows from cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Pro.

“This time it’s at $50k with default funding, no overcrowded futures market, spot market parity with futures, and high Coinbase premium, coupled with large outflows and institutional interest,” market analyst Joseph Young tweeted.

The comments were echoed by Matthew Dibb, COO and co-founder of Stack Funds, who said the overall trend remains bullish, adding that a UTC close above $52,100 would pave the way for a move toward new lifetime highs above $58,332.

However, a new record high could remain elusive if the U.S. bond yields resume their recent rally, pushing stock markets lower, he said.

Related: Warren Says Yellen Left No Room for Ambiguity in ‘Speculative’ Bitcoin Comments

“From a fundamental perspective, we are still at the mercy of macro markets. Knee jerk reactions in the bond market and volatile equities may continue to prove ‘risk off’ correlations with Bitcoin,” Dibb told CoinDesk. “We remain extremely bullish but would not be surprised to see further volatility in the short term.”

Bitcoin and stocks faced selling pressure last week, as the U.S. 10-year bond yield surged to 12-month highs above 1.6% and investors priced in prospects of an early unwinding of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

Also read: Institutions Are Making Bullish Bets on Bitcoin Rallying to $75K by May – Or Even Higher

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.