Bitcoin resumes tumble, drops around 2%

HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP resumed its slide on Thursday, continuing to fall alongside risk assets such as tech stocks, and also dragged down by the collapse of TerraUSD, the so-called stablecoin which lost its dollar peg this week.

The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped around 2% to as low as $28,379.26.

