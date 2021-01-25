Bitcoin Replaces Tech Stocks As Most Crowded Trade

By Landon Manning

As the world’s number one decentralized cryptocurrency has continued to cruise at prices head-and-shoulders above its previous record, bitcoin has taken the number one spot for most crowded investment trade.

This news comes from a report carried out by Bank of America (BofA), which claimed that a January 2021 survey of industry analysts, portfolio managers, chief investment officers and other high-level professionals found that 36 percent of them consider bitcoin to be the most crowded trade, replacing “long tech” as the previously most popular answer.

A “crowded trade” is a financial term referring to the relationship between price fluctuations in an asset with an influx of new traders. This can take place with either a small number of large investors, or a plethora of smaller ones, as in the case for bitcoin so far in 2021. But the result is the same: an immediate noticeable increase in volatility, with temporary increases in price likely.

BofA found that tech stocks were near bitcoin as a crowded trade, with the U.S. dollar in third. It seems that all the new excitement and fresh investors coming to the world of bitcoin have increased bitcoin’s trade value dramatically. This is not the first time that bitcoin has occupied this position, as it was also briefly declared the most crowded trade around its famous price spike in 2017.

Many skeptical media outlets have proclaimed that bitcoin is a bubble waiting to pop, and that this volatility is putting new investors at risk. Although the gains and losses of the biggest crypto asset can seem terrifying to new initiates, gaining more than $20,000 in value and then losing $10,000 in a matter of weeks, industry veterans are well-acclimated to this volatility, and have seen it all before. It’s worth noting, for instance, that very few of these skeptics are mentioning that even bitcoin’s temporary lulls in value are still at least $10,000 above its previous highest value from the 2017 spike.

In all likelihood, the massive influx of newcomers contributing to bitcoin’s “most crowded” trade status will continue for the foreseeable future. But that’s not a scary prospect when considering the full history of the project. This interest is only serving to keep pushing bitcoin up and up toward new heights.

