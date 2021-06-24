Bitcoin Relief Rally Fades; Support Holds at $32K

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price gave up some of its gains after rising nearly 20% from the shakeout low close to $29,000 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is holding support above $32,000, although initial resistance is seen around $36,000.

Bitcoin is down about 12% over the past seven days and was trading around $33,000 at press time.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart registered an overbought signal on Wednesday, which preceded some profit taking around $34,700.

Bitcoin is attempting to reverse a short-term downtrend as price settles above the 50-period volume weighted moving average on the hourly chart.

Buyers should remain active given the bullish divergence on the daily RSI, although upside appears limited with resistance between $36,000 and $40,000.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.