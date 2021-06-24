Bitcoin Relief Rally Fades; Support Holds at $32K
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price gave up some of its gains after rising nearly 20% from the shakeout low close to $29,000 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is holding support above $32,000, although initial resistance is seen around $36,000.
Bitcoin is down about 12% over the past seven days and was trading around $33,000 at press time.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart registered an overbought signal on Wednesday, which preceded some profit taking around $34,700.
- Bitcoin is attempting to reverse a short-term downtrend as price settles above the 50-period volume weighted moving average on the hourly chart.
- Buyers should remain active given the bullish divergence on the daily RSI, although upside appears limited with resistance between $36,000 and $40,000.
Related Stories
- Article 7 and Bitcoin’s Latin American Coup
- Grayscale ‘Unlockings’ Poses Downside Risk to Bitcoin Price, JPMorgan Says
- Suze Orman Says She Bought $5K of Bitcoin Using PayPal – And She’s a HODLer
- 52 US Representatives Are Backing a Bill Targeting Hamas Financing
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.