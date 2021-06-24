Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Relief Rally Fades; Support Holds at $32K

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price gave up some of its gains after rising nearly 20% from the shakeout low close to $29,000 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is holding support above $32,000, although initial resistance is seen around $36,000.

Bitcoin is down about 12% over the past seven days and was trading around $33,000 at press time.

  • The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly chart registered an overbought signal on Wednesday, which preceded some profit taking around $34,700.
  • Bitcoin is attempting to reverse a short-term downtrend as price settles above the 50-period volume weighted moving average on the hourly chart.
  • Buyers should remain active given the bullish divergence on the daily RSI, although upside appears limited with resistance between $36,000 and $40,000.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular