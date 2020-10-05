Bitcoin Reddit Roundup – September 2020

Welcome to the September Edition of Reddit Roundup by Nik and Flip of Bitcoin Magazine!

This contains 44 links to most of the best quality content that was uploaded to Reddit for this month. Most links come from the popular r/bitcoin, but we also retrieved posts from other ones as well such as r/BitcoinMining.

In this roundup, there are 10 different categories each link falls under, and the categories are: Privacy, Adoption, Development, Security, Mining, Business, Education, Regulation & Politics, Archaeology (Financial Incumbents), and last but not least Memes, Fun, And Other.

One of the most bullish news we had this month was when Venezuela legalized Bitcoin mining. While theyâre some drawbacks to this such as requiring a license and using their mandatory national mining pool, this is still good news. Venezuela has cheap electricity so hopefully their citizens can potentially mine it for next to nothing.

On September 15th, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced that they have doubled down on their reserves and bought an additional 16,796 BTC. In grand total, the company now owns 38,250 Bitcoin. Saylor has become quite popular recently amongst the Bitcoin community with his fire tweets that get everyone bullish as hell, including his famous âcyber hornetâ tweet.

https://twitter.com/michael_saylor/status/1307029562321231873?s=20

Yet again, global banks have been caught laundering money without significant repercussions at the top. This time, it was a staggering two trillion dollars, which is approximately eight hundred times the amount of money laundered with Bitcoin. Itâs always the banks and legacy financial people telling others to stay away from Bitcoin because âiTs FoR cRiMinALsâ, yet banks are hypocrites because they are the criminals here, not Bitcoin.

We also had a ton of educational content that came out in September, mainly centered around the Lightning Network. We linked the part one of four series on understanding Lightning, which is a great read for anyone wanting to learn more about the network. Be sure to also check out the links on Routing Nodes with Alex Bosworth and learn how two-way channels work!

Privacy

Bitcoin Builds a Better World by Protecting 5 Basic Human Rights (9/28)Â

Adoption

Have You Heard About 'El Zonte' In El Salvador?? Adopting Bitcoin As Money Already! (9/8)

Bitcoin Adoption: Just Eat France Now Accepts BTC Payments in Over 15,000 Restaurants (9/9)

Pornhub Accepts Bitcoin (9/9)

Alumni Equip Wake Forest University To Accept Bitcoin Donations (9/9)

My Health Insurance Provider Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment For Monthly Premiums! (9/17)Â

Kraken Is Returning to Japan (9/18)Â

Development

'A Very Important Moment In Bitcoin History' As Smart Contract Is Deployed On Mainnet (9/9)Â

Electrum 4.0.3 Released (Minor Bug Fixes)Â (9/13)

MPPs & Wumbo Channels: Optimizing Liquidity on the Lightning Network (9/15)Â

The Biggest LN Channel's Capacity is Now 5 BTC! (9/18)

Satellite Powered System Launched To Run Bitcoin Nodes Without Internet (9/21)

Mining

Bitcoin's Hash Rate Reaches Even Greater Heights (9/8)

How Bitcoin Mining Is Being Used To Repurpose Natural Gas Flaring: Sustainability In Mining And Bringing Hashrate to America (9/8)

This is the sound cybernetic hornets make as they protect the Bitcoin network while Simultaneously Helping To Make Oil & Gas Producers More Efficient With Their Waste Gas (9/21)

Bitcoin Mining Legalized in Venezuela; National Pool Included (9/23)Â

Three Iranian Power Plants Will Soon Be Mining Bitcoin (9/24)Â

18,500,000 BTC Mined (9/28)Â

Business

How Bitcoin Met The Real World In Africa (9/8)Â

MicroStrategy Bought 16,796 Additional Bitcoins (9/15)Â

Bakkt Hits a Volume Record, 200 Million Dollars in One Day (9/16)Â

Education

The Bitcoin Supply Visualized (9/9)

Understanding Bitcoin's Lightning Network - Part I (9/14)

Understanding Lightning: How Two-Way Channels Work (9/23)

Lightning Junkies: LNJ036 - Alex Bosworth Talks Routing Nodes (9/23)Â Â

Regulation & Politics

Why Bitcoin? This Czech Family Was Charged For Traveling Through Austria With Gold and Silver (9/15)Â

Kraken Wins Bank Charter Approval (9/16)Â

Paving Bitcoin's Adoption (9/17)

Bermuda Stock Exchange To Have The World's First Bitcoin ETF (9/22)

Bitcoin Regulation Guide by Country (9/21)Â Â

Bitcoin Helps Cubans to Free Themselves From the US Embargo (9/24)Â

1971: The Year That Changed Everything (Bitcoin Fixes This) (9/28)Â

Archeology (Financial Incumbents)

Bitcoin Performance 2020 compared to SP 500 (9/8)Â

Raoul Pal: 'I'm Over 50%' In Bitcoin (9/14)Â

Bitcoin To Replace Gold Amid Transfer of Wealth From Baby Boomers To Millennials (9/14)

European Bank Stocks Slide After Money-Laundering Allegations - AML - KYC Doesn't Apply For Banks I Guess (9/21)Â

Deutsche Bank: Suspected of Facilitating Funds To Daesh in Iraq (9/21)

US Banks Launder 800X More Money Than Bitcoin Has Ever Been Used To Launder. And Bitcoin is The Bad Guy? (9/23)Â

Memes, Fun, & Other

Trying To Trade These Marketsâ¦ (9/7)Â

Adam Curry To Joe Rogan âYou're Going To Need A Bitcoin, At Least Oneâ (9/8)Â

Pinephone Running Bitcoin-qt & LND (9/13)Â

Interview With Nicolas Dorier of BTCPay Server on Living on Bitcoin in Japan (9/14)

Bitcoin Suisse Tram Comes To Zurich (9/15)Â Â

I'm All In (9/18)

