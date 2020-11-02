Bitcoin Reddit Roundup October 2020

Welcome to the October 2020 edition of Reddit Roundup by Nik and Flip of Bitcoin Magazine!

This post contains 37 links to most of the best quality content that was uploaded to Reddit for this month. Most links come from the popular r/bitcoin, but we also retrieved posts from other forums as well, such as r/BitcoinMining.

In this roundup, there are 10 different categories organizing each link: Privacy, Adoption, Development, Security, Mining, Business, Education, Regulation & Politics, Archaeology (Financial Incumbents) and, last but not least, Memes, Fun And Other.

October picked up in bullishness where September left off, particularly in the price. The confidence in BTC amongst the community has been as strong as ever, with many anticipating a steep rise in price and many bulls calling for a new all-time high before the end of the year. Only time will tell.

Institution adoption of bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset continues to be the hottest topic in the space, as Square joined MicroStrategy and bought $50 million worth of BTC. These were just two of the many dominoes to fall for Bitcoin — Stone Ridge Asset Management revealed its $115 million Bitcoin investment as well.

This was especially interesting as many employees at the company were Bitcoiners and already holding BTC, enticing their firm’s auditors to look at it more closely. All of these big institutions entering the space makes us think... Apple just released that it jas $191.83 billion cash on hand and you have to ask yourself, so when does Apple buy Bitcoin?

As time goes on, more and more of the legacy financial institutions are changing their minds about Bitcoin, and we saw them being pretty vocal about it this month. A former hedge fund chief manager from Goldman Sachs has come out with a $1,000,000 BTC prediction. This goes hand-in-hand with JP Morgan Chase talking sweetly about Bitcoin recently as well. It seems that the Wall Street firms are starting to give up the battle that they had no shot at winning in the first place.

In addition, legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has expressed that he likes Bitcoin now even more than before, and that this bull market is still in the first inning.

A Recap of Bitcoin Stories In October 2020

Privacy

Bitcoin's Next Upgrade Will Support Tor V3 Addresses (10/12)

Adoption

Elon Musk has a Bitcoin ATM at the Gigafactory (10/11)

The Bitcoin Guys Have a Perspective of True Liberation of America and Humanity (10/26)

Hong Kong Island Today (10/29)

Development

Bitcoin Optech Newsletter #119 (10/14)

Merged PR from Pieter Wuille: Implement BIP 340-342 Validation (10/15)

Bitcoin Breaks Above $12,000 First Time Since September 1; Traders Anticipate A Bull Run (10/20)

Don't Sleep on Lightning - LN Development Progress & Future (10/30)

Security

US Anti-Encryption Bill Forces Companies To Build Security Holes In Apps/Hardware, and Some Effects Will Spill Over To The Bitcoin World (10/12)

Call me Ishmael: 8 Bitcoin Brain Wallets Were Created, Using Passphrases From Popular Works of Fiction. All The Funds Were Quickly Swept Away & In One Case The Funds Were Taken In 0.67 Seconds - BitMEX Research (10/13)

Multisig Coming To Blue Wallet (10/14)

Mining

Bitcoin Mining: Beginner's Guide (10/29)

Business

Square Has Just Announced That They Have Purchased $50,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (10/8)

Stone Ridge Reveals $115 Million Bitcoin Investment As Part Of Billion-Dollar Spin-Off (10/13)

Ali Hamam Explains Why His Business Converted Reserves Into Bitcoin (10/14)

Another One: Mode Adopts Bitcoin As Treasury Reserve Asset (10/21)

I Bought A Used Truck For .215 Bitcoin! (10/30)

Education

An Introduction Guide on Bitcoin TAPROOT (10/20)

Best Bitcoin Lightning Network Wallet Options for New Users (10/23)

How to Sponsor Bitcoin Core Developers and Why it Matters (10/29)

Regulation & Politics

Nigerians Funding Protest via Bitcoin (10/14)

Iran Changes Law to Use Bitcoin For Imports (10/29)

Archeology (Financial Incumbents)

Former Facebook exec says Bitcoin is an Insurance Policy against the Dollar (10/12)

Bank of England Preparing for Negative Interest Rates - HODL (10/12)

Bitcoin flips Bank of America And Moves In The Top 30 Assets By Market Cap! (10/18)

A Former Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund Chief Has Predicted Bitcoin Is About To Surge To $1 Million—Here's Why (10/19)

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Paul Tudor Jones Says He Likes Bitcoin Even More Now, Rally Still In The 'First Inning' (10/22)

Memes, Fun, & Other

Fiat Standard vs Bitcoin Standard (10/6)

Where It All Started! The First Bitcoin Transaction From Satoshi To Hal on 11th January 2009 (10/12)

Customized My RaspiBlitz Display! (10/12)

This Is Africa (10/13)

Lovee a good Monday pump 😃 (10/19)

I Was Wondering Around In Canary Wharf, London Today And Saw This On My Travels (10/19)

After Seven Years In Bitcoin, I Have Never Been More Confident That This Network Is Now Absolutely Unstoppable (10/20)

Worthless Banknotes In Venezuela Are Used To Make Handbags - This Is Why Bitcoin Is So Important! (10/21)Every HODLer When They Woke Up And Check There Portfolio (10/23)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.