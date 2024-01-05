Bitcoin Recovers, Dogecoin And Ethereum Climb Amid Renewed Hopes For Spot ETF; Apple Card Increases Annual Percentage Yield Again, From 4.25% to 4.35% - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoFormer Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Says Bitcoin Is Not A 'Fad': 'I Just Don't Think It's A Core Investment'Bitcoin Bounces Back — Dogecoin, Ethereum Rise As Spot ETF Hopes Get Revived: Analyst Predicts Eventual Rebound To $57K For King CryptoAnalysts Favor Solana, Ethereum's Supply Dynamics; Call Bitcoin 'Godzilla Of Finance': Messari Report
US MarketsInvestor Sentiment Edges Lower Ahead Of Jobs Report; Nasdaq Tumbles For 5th Consecutive DayCostco Wholesale, Constellation Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
US PoliticsTrump Strengthens Grip On New Hampshire 3 Weeks Before Primary, But Undecided Voters Could Sway In Favor Of This GOP Rival: New PollMark Cuban Clashes With GOP Senator After Elon Musk About Diversity Inclusion: 'If You Were Trying To Make A Stupid Comment, You Nailed It'Trump's Niece Says Ex-President 'Bought And Paid For' By Over 20 Foreign Governments After House Democrats' Report: 'This Is Already Grounds To Impeach Him'Trump's Re-Nomination Could Jeopardize November Elections, Ron DeSantis And Nikki Haley Caution Iowa Republicans: 'We Won't Survive It'Prosecutors Ask Trump To Reveal Defense Strategy In Hush-Money Case: 'Will Avoid The Risk Of Significant Trial Disruption'Florida Lawmaker Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For 'Special' Guest' Appearance At Jan. 6 Anniversary Event: 'Was Really Hoping This Was A Joke'House Democrats Claim Former President Trump's Businesses Pocketed $8M From Foreign Governments: 'Stunning Web Of Millions'Trump's Ballot Appearance Challenged By Massachusetts ResidentsTrump Vs. Biden: Former President's Lead Falls In 2024 Election Poll, Biden Hits Record High Among Democratic Voters
World PoliticsRussia Procured Ballistic Missiles From Kim Jong Un's North Korea Amid Ongoing War In Ukraine: US IntelKim Jong Un's Military Fires Over 200 Rounds Of Coastal Artillery, South Korea Issues Evacuation Orders
World EconomyTuna Sells For Record-Breaking $789K In Tokyo, Buyer Says, 'I'd Been Feeling That The Economy Was Getting Better'
TechApple Card Raises Annual Percentage Yield For Second Time From 4.25% To 4.35%Microsoft Signals The End Of An Era: WordPad To Be Phased Out In Windows 11$16B: How Much Apple Suppliers Have Reportedly Spent To Cut Chinese DependenceMicrosoft Nears Overtaking Apple In Race for Most Valuable US Company TitleJeff Bezos Invests in Google Competitor Harnessing AI To Disrupt Internet SearchApple Supplier TDK Takes A Leap With Groundbreaking Battery Tech Set To Transform Smartphones
Electric VehicleTesla Recalls 1.6M Vehicles In China Over Autosteer Concerns Just Weeks After Massive US CallbackSwedish Union Striking Against Tesla Says Standoff Could End If EV Giant Follows Amazon's PlaybookTesla India Plans Hinge On Fast-Charging Infrastructure For Entry-Level Vehicle With Smaller BatteryTesla Revises Range Estimate: Model S,X,Y Variants See As Much As 37 Mile DropTesla Added 5K More Superchargers In 4 Months Amid Wave Of Adoption Among Major Automakers
ConsumerRetail Giant Costco Posts 9.9% Jump in December SalesSamsung Announces Integration With Tesla For Smartthings Energy At CES 2024: What You Need To Know
FinancialREIT Firm American Tower Cashes In On $2.5B Indian Assets Sale, Aiming For Debt Reduction
SpaceElon Musk's SpaceX Hits Back With Lawsuit After US Labor Board Alleges Unlawful Layoffs
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.