Bitcoin Recovers, Dogecoin And Ethereum Climb Amid Renewed Hopes For Spot ETF; Apple Card Increases Annual Percentage Yield Again, From 4.25% to 4.35% - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoFormer Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Says Bitcoin Is Not A 'Fad': 'I Just Don't Think It's A Core Investment'Bitcoin Bounces Back — Dogecoin, Ethereum Rise As Spot ETF Hopes Get Revived: Analyst Predicts Eventual Rebound To $57K For King CryptoAnalysts Favor Solana, Ethereum's Supply Dynamics; Call Bitcoin 'Godzilla Of Finance': Messari Report

US Markets

US Politics

World Politics

World Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Financial

Space

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.