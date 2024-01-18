Bitcoin Records Largest Transaction Of 2024, $665M Worth BTC Moved In 1 Hour; Trump Promises Never To Allow CBDCs In US, Says He Will 'Protect Americans From Government Tyranny' - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

CryptoMeme Coin Named After Donald Trump Surges 50% After Ex-President Says No To CBDCsSolana-Based Shiba Inu Rival ‘Dogwifhat’ Rockets 35% As Binance Introduces WIF Futures ContractNew DEX Ruler In Town: dYdX Takes Over Uniswap With $757M Daily VolumeBitcoin Records Largest Transaction Of 2024, $665M Worth BTC Moved In 1 HourEdward Snowden Slams Jamie Dimon Over Bitcoin Remarks Following SEC’s ETF Approval: ‘Stole His Wife And Shot His Dog’Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Early Spot ETF Flows Fail To Meet Market Expectations: Analyst Predicts Pre-Halving Rally Before King Crypto Skyrockets To $300K
US MarketsDiscover Financial Posts Lower Q4 Profit, Joins Plug Power And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market SessionInvestor Optimism Eases Further As Treasury Yields Rise; Dow Falls For Third Consecutive Session
World PoliticsMacron Advocates For Joint European Bonds To Fund Defense, Tech Amid Rising Global CompetitionEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Reacts Casually When Asked About Trump’s Potential Return To White House: ‘Let Me Have Some Coffee’Iranian Defense Minister Hails Country As A ‘Missile Power’ Amid Escalating Tension: ‘Reaction Will Definitely Be Proportionate, Tough And Decisive’
US EconomyGoldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Says US Will Likely Steer Clear Of Major Slowdown: ‘Inflation Could Be Stickier Than People Expect’
TechHere’s Everything Samsung Galaxy S24 Borrowed From Apple’s iPhone And Google’s PixelWhen Grok Met Klaus Schwab: Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Throws Playful Jabs At WEF ChiefApple, Nvidia Supplier TSMC Records 19% Q4 Profit Drop But Exceeds Market ExpectationsSundar Pichai Tells Google Employees In Leaked Memo More Job Cuts Are Needed In 2024 To Achieve ‘Ambitious Goals’: ‘We Have To Make Tough ChoicesApple To Launch Vision Pro Outside US Before June: Top AnalystNvidia Is Cheapest Route To Invest In AI, Says Bernstein Analyst, After Stock Triples In A YearApple Plans Ambitious iPhone Production Ramp Up In India, Targets $12B Value By 2023-24
Electric VehicleTesla’s Price-Cut Puzzle: Will Discounts Drive Demand Or Train Customers To ‘Wait For A Deal?’ Analyst Breaks It DownIs Tesla’s Growth Slowing Down? Price Chops, Production Hiccups, And Now BYD Zooms Past On Buffett’s BillionsYou Can Have Any Color Tesla Model X To Qualify For EV Tax Credit — As Long As It Is Stealth GreyTesla Invites Chinese Fans To Decide Cybertruck’s Debut Cities In Upcoming Tour — Even Though It Might Not Go On Sale For A Long TimeTesla Loses Most-Shorted Crown To This ‘Magnificent 7’ Stock As EV Giant’s Skeptics Take $13B Hit In 2023Rivian Revs Up Options: Now Lease R1S SUV Alongside R1T Truck
CommunicationIs TikTok Safe For Kids? Iowa’s Legal Action Sparks A Fresh Debate
FinancialJPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon And Other Bank CEOs Held Private Meeting Over Fintech Competition, Regulatory Burden In Davos: Report
EnergyPlug Power Hurtles Toward 4-Year Low After $1B Equity Offering Plans: Why This Analyst Says It’s Unlikely To Woo Back Investors
