Bitcoin Rally Stalls as Increasingly Correlated Gold Drops Below $2K

Bitcoinâs recent price rally has shifted to a sideways meander, possibly taking cues from goldâs drop from record highs.

The cryptocurrency is trading in the general range of $11,600â$11,900 for the fourth straight day.

Meanwhile, the precious metal is trading near $1,988 at press time â down 4.2% from the record high of $2,075 reached on Friday.Â

Both assets have recently developed a relatively strong positive correlation.

As such, goldâs decline may have applied the brakes to bitcoinâs rally from lows near $9,000.

Gold (above right) rallied from $1,800 to $2,075 in the three weeks to Aug. 7.

Over the same period, bitcoin rose from $9,100 to a peak of $12,118.

As a result, the one-month correlation between the two assets has strengthened to a record high of 68.9%, as noted by data source Skew.Â

While the growing correlation validates theâstore of valueâ narrative surrounding bitcoin, it also makes the cryptocurrency vulnerable to sell-offs in gold.

âGold is feeling the pull of gravity with U.S. Treasury yields showing signs of life,â Singapore-based QCP Capital said in its Telegram channel.

QCP noted that investors should keep a close eye on developments in bond yields and gold because they may have a bearing on bitcoin and ether prices.

The U.S. 10-year bond yield is hovering near 0.6% at press time, representing a 10 basis point gain from the recent low of 0.5%.

Gold, which does not provide a yield, may suffer deeper pullbacks and potentially push bitcoin lower if bond yields continue to rise.

Joel Kruger, a currency strategist at LMAX Digital, believes a potential sell-off in stock markets is a bigger risk to bitcoinâs upward trajectory than pullbacks in gold.

âA turnaround in stocks could threaten bitcoin, given risk for extended stocks to reverse and the potential to see what we saw back in March,â Kruger told CoinDesk in a Twitter conversation.

Global equities could come under pressure if the U.S. Congress remains deadlocked on additional coronavirus stimulus.Â

