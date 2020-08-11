Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Rally Stalls as Increasingly Correlated Gold Drops Below $2K

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published

Bitcoinâs recent price rally has shifted to a sideways meander, possibly taking cues from goldâs drop from record highs.

  • The cryptocurrency is trading in the general range of $11,600â$11,900 for the fourth straight day.
  • Meanwhile, the precious metal is trading near $1,988 at press time â down 4.2% from the record high of $2,075 reached on Friday.Â 
  • Both assets have recently developed a relatively strong positive correlation.
  • As such, goldâs decline may have applied the brakes to bitcoinâs rally from lows near $9,000.
  • Gold (above right) rallied from $1,800 to $2,075 in the three weeks to Aug. 7.
  • Over the same period, bitcoin rose from $9,100 to a peak of $12,118.
  • As a result, the one-month correlation between the two assets has strengthened to a record high of 68.9%, as noted by data source Skew.Â 
  • While the growing correlation validates theâstore of valueâ narrative surrounding bitcoin, it also makes the cryptocurrency vulnerable to sell-offs in gold.
  • âGold is feeling the pull of gravity with U.S. Treasury yields showing signs of life,â Singapore-based QCP Capital said in its Telegram channel.
  • QCP noted that investors should keep a close eye on developments in bond yields and gold because they may have a bearing on bitcoin and ether prices.
  • The U.S. 10-year bond yield is hovering near 0.6% at press time, representing a 10 basis point gain from the recent low of 0.5%.
  • Gold, which does not provide a yield, may suffer deeper pullbacks and potentially push bitcoin lower if bond yields continue to rise.
  • Joel Kruger, a currency strategist at LMAX Digital, believes a potential sell-off in stock markets is a bigger risk to bitcoinâs upward trajectory than pullbacks in gold.
  • âA turnaround in stocks could threaten bitcoin, given risk for extended stocks to reverse and the potential to see what we saw back in March,â Kruger told CoinDesk in a Twitter conversation.
  • Global equities could come under pressure if the U.S. Congress remains deadlocked on additional coronavirus stimulus.Â 

Also read: After Falling 65% This Year in Bitcoin Terms, Do âStablecoinsâ Need a Rebranding?

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular