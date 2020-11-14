Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Rally Falters as Price Drops Below $16K

Contributor
Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Published
Bitcoin prices for 24 hours, Saturday Nov. 14

Bitcoin’s price quickly dropped below $16,000 Saturday morning, putting the rapid rally seen in recent weeks on pause.

  • Around 10:00 UTC, the cryptocurrency dropped as low as $15,750, having hit highs over $16,300 in the Asian trading hours.
  • As reported earlier this week, analysts had been expecting bitcoin to move into consolidation for a time, and possible to see a pullback.
  • That’s because the rally from $9,800 to over $16,000 over the past two months looked overstretched on the technical charts.
  • They anticipated, however, that the run toward bitcoin’s record high of around $20,000 would pick up the pace again, likely in December.
  • The bitcoin options market is also extremely bullish longer term, as data showed Thursday that net demand for call options (bullish bets) was outstripping net demand for puts (bearish bets) by the highest level on record.
  • At press time, bitcoin prices had risen slightly to $15,860, down 2.87% over 24 hours.

Also read: $300M in Bitcoin Flow to Binance From Huobi as China Gets Tougher on Exchanges

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model

    BlockFi CEO Zac Prince joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model.

    3 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular