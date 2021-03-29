Bitcoin Rallies From Support, Resistance Around $60K
Bitcoin (BTC) held support around $50,000 after registering an oversold signal on the four-hour relative strength index (RSI). The next level of resistance is seen around $60,000.
- The four-hour RSI is not yet overbought, which could keep buyers active above the $54,000 support level.
- BTC is now breaking above a series of lower price highs from March 13, which suggests the short-term trend is recovering.
- The daily RSI is back in neutral territory, which previously supported strong price rallies.
- However, traders should continue to monitor intraday resistance levels as the broader uptrend from January slows.
