Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time

Alden Bentley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Digital currency Bitcoin BTC-BTSP extended its record smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

The price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency traded as high as $31,584 early Saturday, with almost all other markets closed over the first weekend in 2021.

