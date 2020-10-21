Bitcoin Rallies Above $13K Less Than 24 Hours After Breaking 2020 Highs

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen above $13,000 in less than 24 hours after breaking the $12,000 level on news that PayPal will support cryptocurrencies on its platform.

Prices of BTC rose to $13,005.51 at 22:22 UTC (6:22 p.m. ET) by press time, representing a 8.7% gains in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index (BPI).

The 24-hour price range: $11,898.03 – $13,030.86.

The oldest cryptocurrency has continued its price rally after payment giant PayPal announced that it will allow its users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies.

The new service initially will support bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC).

Prices for bitcoin cash, ether and litecoin also rallied on the news, up between 7% and 13%in the past 24 hours.

