Bitcoin Pulls Ahead

By David Schassler, Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio and Quantitative Investment Solutions, VanEck

The VanEck Vectors® Real Asset Allocation ETF (RAAX®) uses a data-driven, rules-based process that leverages over 50 indicators (technical, macroeconomic and fundamental, commodity price, and sentiment) to allocate across 12 individual real asset segments in five broad real asset sectors. These objective indicators identify the segments with positive expected returns. Then, using correlation and volatility, an optimization process determines the weight to these segments with the goal of creating a portfolio with maximum diversification while reducing risk. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Overview

The VanEck Vectors® Real Asset Allocation ETF (“RAAX”) returned +4.61% versus +6.47% for the Bloomberg Commodity Index. In general, most real assets continue to benefit from the expectation of higher inflation, while oil prices were lifted higher due to supply constraints that resulted from the deadly storm in Texas. On the other hand, income producing real assets were negatively impacted by the rapid surge in interest rates. Gold prices remain under pressure due to optimism about future growth and the subsequent rise in interest rates. And lastly, Bitcoin, which RAAX added exposure to for the first time last month, surged from $32,601 to an intra-month and all-time high of $57,355.

RAAX benefited from its exposure to Bitcoin. Bitcoin continues to challenge gold as the top store-of-value asset. And, given that price action is the determinant of success in investing, Bitcoin is clearly winning. The digital asset temporarily reached an all-time high of $57,355 and a market capitalization of $1 trillion. Bitcoin is quickly catching up to gold with a market cap of $11 trillion. The digital asset was propelled higher by institutional buy-in, inflation fear and market speculation. Two notable institutions supporting the asset are Tesla and Mastercard. Telsa announced that it invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and Mastercard announced that it will allow customers to use some cryptocurrencies.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of February 28, 2021 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Yr Life (04/09/18) RAAX (NAV) 4.61 12.15 7.10 0.61 RAAX (Share Price) 4.63 12.15 7.43 0.67 Bloomberg Commodity Index* 6.47 9.27 20.32 0.31

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of December 31, 20201 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Yr Life (04/09/18) RAAX (NAV) 0.44 -13.73 -13.73 -3.50 RAAX (Share Price) 0.18 -13.72 -13.72 -3.51 Bloomberg Commodity Index* 4.97 -3.12 -3.12 -2.86

RAAX invests in three types of real assets: financial assets, income assets and resource assets. This month’s allocation to financial assets is 25.5%, it allocation to resource assets is 50.3% and its allocation to income assets is 24.2%.

RAAX Asset Allocation Across Financial, Income and Resource Assets (as of March 2, 2021)

Performance Review

In February, the largest contributors to performance were resource assets, with a return of +10.18%, and income assets, with a return of +3.71%. The largest detractor from performance was financial assets, with a return of -4.33%.

Total Return and Contribution (February 2021)

Within resource assets, diversified commodities returned +10.35%. Commodity prices continued to be led higher by energy in February, with Brent crude futures up 20.15% and WTI crude oil futures up 17.82%. The spike in oil prices was largely due to the storm in Texas that shut down the state’s infrastructure and resulted in an estimated 3 million barrels per day of lost oil production. This supply squeeze is happening with the oil industry already in the process of restricting supply. This has been further exacerbated by an expected increase in demand as vaccinations are expected to drive an economic rebound.

Natural resource equities were led higher by traditional energy, which clearly benefited from higher oil prices. RAAX’s exposure to unconventional oil and gas companies returned +27.63%, oil services companies returned +23.43% and diversified energy companies returned +22.46%. Other natural resource equities continued to benefit from inflation concerns. RAAX’s exposure to base metal companies returned +13.03% and agriculture companies returned +7.58%. The largest detractor from the natural resource equity segment of the portfolio was sustainable energy, which returned -7.64%. These companies were particularly vulnerable to the rapid increase in interest rates in February due to their lofty valuations based on aggressive future growth assumptions.

Resource Assets: Total Return and Contribution (February 2021)

The income assets, in aggregate, are yielding +3.76% based on 12-month yields. The top performing position was MLPs, up 7.17%, which benefited from higher oil prices. REITs and infrastructure were both negatively impacted by the rapid increase in interest rates. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note increased from 1.08% to an intra-month high of 1.52%. Higher yielding assets are negatively impacted by rising interest rates because, when interest rates rise, the yields on these assets become less attractive relative to U.S. Treasuries.

Income Assets: Total Return and Contribution (February 2021)

The financial assets were the largest detractor from performance with an aggregate return of -4.33%. Within the financial assets, gold was the largest detractor from performance. RAAX’s exposure to gold bullion returned -6.26% and gold mining equities returned -9.79%. Gold prices remain under pressure as investors continue to flee the safe haven asset in favor of more risky assets. The increased appetite for risk is based on the expectations of higher growth and the safety net of abundant monetary and fiscal stimulus. This optimism is the driving force behind the rapid increase in interest rates.

Financial Assets: Total Return and Contribution (February 2021)

February was another good month for real assets, which were led higher by both oil and bitcoin. Higher interest rates were a setback for many real assets, particularly sustainable energy, gold and income producing real assets. Real assets, overall, continue to benefit from the recent fears of inflation and hopes of higher global growth in the second half of 2021.

The chart below shows the real asset risk composite that measures extreme risk within real assets using various quantitative signals. The current score is 7, which indicates a stable risk regime for real assets.

As part of its monthly rebalance entering March, RAAX added 2.5% in exposure to bitcoin and nearly 2% to resource assets including natural resource equities. It was funded primarily by reductions in gold bullion and diversified commodities.

Monthly Asset Class Change

Mar-21 Feb-21 Change Financial Assets 25.5% 27.0% -1.5% Bitcoin 4.7% 2.1% 2.6% Gold Equities 4.2% 4.9% -0.7% Gold Bullion 16.6% 20.0% -3.4% Income Assets 24.2% 24.6% -0.4% REITs 14.1% 14.5% -0.4% MLPs 5.3% 5.2% 0.1% Global Infrastructure 4.8% 4.9% -0.1% Resource Assets 50.3% 48.4% 1.9% Low Carbon Energy Equities 8.2% 8.1% 0.1% Diversified Commodities 20.1% 20.5% -0.4% Global Metals & Mining Equities 2.7% 2.5% 0.2% Steel Equities 2.6% 2.4% 0.2% Unconventional Oil & Gas Equities 3.4% 2.8% 0.6% Oil Services Equities 3.5% 2.9% 0.6% Energy Equities 4.6% 4.3% 0.3% Agribusiness Equities 5.2% 5.0% 0.2% Cash 0.1% 0.0% 0.1%

Originally published by VanEck, 3/11/21

