News & Insights

ForEx

Bitcoin Price Targets 75k as Whales Invest $670M in 5-days

March 05, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Ibrahim Ajibade for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Bitcoin price soared to a new 2024 peak around $68,770 in the early hours of Tuesday March 5, raising bullish expectations of new BTC all-time highs above $70,000. On-chain data shows that BTC whale investors increased the buying pressure significantly in the last 5-days.

After 3-years on the back-foot, can BTC price bulls finally establish a steady support level above $70,000 territory in the days ahead? 

Whale Investors Bought 10,000 BTC in First 5-days of March

The crypto market rally has intensified on Monday March 4, as BTC price came within a few hundred dollars of reaching new all-time highs. However, recent trends observed among Crypto whales suggests the milestone is only a matter of time. 

The Santiment chart below shows the number of coins currently held in wallets with at least 10,000 BTC.  As seen below, this cohort of Bitcoin whales held a cumulative opening balance of 2.99 million BTC on March 1. 

But interestingly, the BTC top holders have now added 10,000 BTC in the last 5-days, bringing their balances to 3 million BTC at press time on March 5.

Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Wallet Balances | Source: Santiment

With BTC price currently hovering around $67,400 per coin, it implies the whale wallets have invested over $674 million in the last 5 trading days..  When the largest stakeholders within an crypto currency ecosystem make big purchases during a short period it puts upward pressure on prices.

Also, the ongoing Bitcoin rally is largely being drive by Bitcoin ETFs. Hence, the increase in the balances of these top-holder wallets signals that the ETFs buying frenzy has not cooled off despite Bitcoin price nearing all-time highs in the US markets.

And if retail investors and other strategic stakeholders take a cue from the BTC whales buying trend, BTC price could soon make the much-anticipated another major leap above $70,000.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Breaking above $70,00 0 Could Catalyze Bigger Gains

Bitcoin top holders acquiring $670 million worth of BTC over the last 5-days appears to be the major catalyst behind the latest price upswing above $68,000. If the buying trend persists as the week unfolds, BTCC bulls could target a move towards the $75,000 area. 

But first, BTC has to close the trading day above $69,000. In this scenario, the bulls must withstand the profit-taking wave from final cluster of 22,760  addresses that acquired 5.1 million BTC when prices last approached $70,000.

Breaking above that final resistance, could set the stage for BTC price to advance towards $75,000 retest as predicted. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast, March, 5 2024 | In/Out of the Money data | Source: IntoTheBlock

On the downside, the bears could invalidate this prediction by staging another reversal below $60,000. But as observed in the past week, the looming buy-wall at the $63,000 territory offers significant short-term support for Bitcoin price.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.