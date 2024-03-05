Bitcoin Price Surges as BlackRock ETF Hits $1.3 Billion All-Time High

The BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust saw a new record in trading volume and the bitcoin price has hit its highest point since late 2021.

The BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust saw more than $1.3 billion in shares trade yesterday, its highest mark ever, and the bitcoin price surged past the $57,000 mark shortly after market close.

Perspective: As the wave of newly-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from issuers like BlackRock, Fidelity and more continue to see growing demand, the bitcoin price has reflected that with 36% gains in the last month.

“Net inflows into the 10 bitcoin spot ETFs topped $515 million on February 26,” Joe Parys reported in the video above. “Bitcoin (hit a) two-year high and the crypto market has blown past $2 trillion. This is going to be a very interesting scene.”

More details: Yesterday, BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF drew $1.3 billion in trading volume, topping a previous record of just over $1 billion in trading volume shortly following its debut in January, according to Decrypt.

Shortly afterward, the bitcoin price surged past $57,000 in the early trading hours in Asia. Led by BlackRock, the group of spot bitcoin ETFs saw record trading volume overall. The outlier, a product from Grayscale that has seen major outflows since converting from a trust into an ETF, posted a bullish record.

“The move higher in bitcoin earlier Monday spurred sizable activity in the U.S.-based spot bitcoin ETFs, with the group (ex-Grayscale’s GBTC) posting a record-high $2.4 billion in trading volume,” CoinDesk noted. “As for GBTC, it saw its smallest one-day outflow of bitcoin since the Jan. 11 launch of the spot ETFs, the fund shedding just 921 tokens.”

Key takeaways: The institutional interest in bitcoin is driving the asset’s price as a reward halving approaches in April, an event that drives a supply shock for bitcoin and typically spurs crypto bull runs.

“There are only 50 days left until the bitcoin halving,” Parys noted, pointing to a recent update from Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss. “We can see that a lot of people are getting very, very excited.”

