Bitcoin Price Predictions: BTC Will Hit $95K by 2022? $130K by … ?

Cryptocurrency pioneer Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has been flirting with the $60,000 price level again this week, which has investors around the world asking the same old question: Where will BTC-USD go from here? Price targets range from the conservative to the almost ludicrous, but it’s worth remembering current prices around $59,500 once seemed preposterous too.

While this cryptotoken previously surged as high as $61,000 in mid-March, it traded as low as $52,000 on March 25 before climbing up again to trade around $59,500 today. Bitcoin prices briefly broke above $60,000 in trading last night before declining ahead of the market open.

These kinds of price swings might scare potential investors away from this coin, until you remember that BTC-USD gave up $12,000 of value in a single week in February before recouping that loss and more.

While it’s probably safe to assume most bitcoin investors aren’t scared of a little volatility in exchange for growth potential, declining volatility in BTC-USD is part of the reason J.P. Morgan analysts see increased institutional acceptance of the cryptocurrency as a low-correlation asset.

The potential catalyst of a bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) is also looming on the horizon, and with it, the potential for a huge influx of retail traders buying into bitcoin via investment vehicles.

Let’s take a look at some bitcoin price predictions:

