Bitcoin Price Prediction 2021: Why Analyst Sees BTC Falling Back to $20K

Bitcoin (BTC) is the subject of a price prediction for 2021 on Thursday that has one analyst expecting the cryptocurrency to take a major dive.

A recent interview with Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer Scott Minerd has him claiming that bitcoin is going to fall back down to $20,000. The analyst says the cryptocurrency won’t see a new all-time high again until the end of 2022 as its current rally can’t hold out forever.

Even though Minerd believes that bitcoin is going to fall in 2021, his long-term price prediction for the crypto still stands. Late last year the analyst said he expects bitcoin to reach a value of $400,000, reports CoinTrust.

If Minerd’s price predictions are correct, crypto investors would benefit from picking bitcoin up in 2021 if it does drop back to $20,000. It’s worth noting that the digital currency was at a low of about $31,000 in the last 24 hours after hitting its new high of $41,950 on Jan 8.

BTC was down 6.9% as of Thursday morning.

