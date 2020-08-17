Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Price Holds Below $12K Even as Hashrate Hits All-Time High

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

Bitcoin remains in consolidation below a critical resistance despite hashrate reaching record highs over the weekend.Â 

  • Data from Glassnode shows the seven-day average for bitcoinâs hashrate â the computing power dedicated to mining blocks â rose to a record high of 129.03 exahashes per second (EH/s) over the weekend.
  • Bitcoinâs July rally has stalled near $12,000, making the psychological level a resistance to beat for the bulls. It was sidelining near $11,900 at press time.
  • But some argue that an increasing hashrate is a bullish price signal.
  • Earlier this year, Jeremy Britton, CEO of Boston Trading Co. told Finance Magnates rising hashrate forced miners to hoard rather than sell newly mined coins, reducing downwards pressure and raising the price floor.
  • But price increases donât always follow from higher hashrates, according to Philip Gradwell, an economist at the blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis.
  • âMiners may be better at predicting the future price, but that doesnât really cause the prices to go up,â Gradwell told CoinDesk in a Telegram chat on Monday.
  • A direct correlation between the hash rate and the price has not been seen before â bitcoin's price fell 30% in the second half of 2019 even though the hashrate rose 64% to 97 EH/s.
  • Stack Fund co-founder and COO Matthew Dibb told CoinDesk miners may be scaling up their capacity, ergo hashrate, in anticipation of a rising bitcoin price, but didnât think there was actually an established causal link between the two.

Also read: Marathon Signs New $23M Contract With Bitmain for 10,500 Bitcoin Mining Rigs

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular