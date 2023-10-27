Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC’s $665 Billion Cap Propel the Next Halving Event?

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Global cryptocurrency market cap drops 1.30% in the last day to stand at $1.3 trillion.
- Yearly market perspective reveals a robust growth of 27.15%.
- Stablecoins capture a notable $124 billion market cap, 9.52% of total crypto.
- Bitcoin’s market cap is $665 billion, marking 52.90% dominance in crypto.
- BTC’s position in the market is poised for growth, especially with a potential ETF.
Quick Fundamental Outlook
The global cryptocurrency market cap has slightly adjusted to stand at $1.3 trillion today, marking a decline of 1.30% within the last 24 hours. However, when zooming out to an annual perspective, the market exhibits a robust growth of 27.15%.
Furthermore, it’s worth noting the substantial market cap of Stablecoins, which stands at $124 Billion, securing a 9.52% chunk of the total cryptocurrency market cap.
Bitcoin Market Cap
Bitcoin (BTC) currently encapsulates a market cap of $665 billion, cementing its dominance at 52.90% of the total crypto market. This dominance is a testament to Bitcoin’s continued significance and stature in the crypto realm.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
In today’s trading landscape, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) currently stands at $34,024.78, marking a 2.00% decrease over the past 24 hours. Despite this dip, it remains the leading asset on CoinMarketCap, with a robust market cap of $664.33 billion. The 4-hour chart reveals a pivotal point at $33,951, with immediate resistance anticipated at $35,225.
Should the bullish momentum continue, we could see further resistance at $36,101 and subsequently at $36,977. On the downside, support levels are earmarked at $33,144, followed by $32,442 and $31,826.
Technical indicators offer further insights. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 50, signalling a neutral sentiment. Meanwhile, the price slightly hovers above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA50) of $33,430, hinting at a possible short-term bullish trend.
Chart patterns, especially the series of Doji candles above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, suggest indecision among traders. A deeper look suggests immediate support around the 38.2% Fibo mark of $33,100.
In conclusion, the current trend for Bitcoin remains bullish as long as it trades above $33,850. Traders should remain vigilant for potential shifts in market dynamics.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.