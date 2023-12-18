Bitcoin Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to Test Support

Bitcoin Forecast Video for 19.12.23

FXEmpire.com

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Bitcoin fell just a bit during the trading session on Monday, to test the 20-Day EMA indicator and of course the crucial $40,000 level. The $40,000 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that has previously offered support. Because of this, I think it’s probably only a matter of time before buyers come in and pick this market every time we drive down there, but even if we were to break below that level, I see plenty of areas that could offer a significant amount of support.

Some of these areas include the $38,000 level, the 50-Day EMA, and then perhaps $35,000 level underneath. The $35,000 level of course is an area that is a large, round, psychologically significant figure as well, and of course an area where we see a lot of support. It’s not until we break down below that level that I would be concerned with the overall long-term uptrend.

Keep in mind that the Bitcoin market will continue to be influenced by interest rates dropping in the United States, therefore easy money offers the possibility of the market rallying and running toward crypto in general due to the fact that the markets are reaching out further on the risk scale, as bond yields dropped. It forces investors to look toward quicker returns, or at least more volatile ones. As far as risk appetite is concerned, it does not get much further than Bitcoin or other crypto when it comes to institutional investors.

Because of this, I think you have a situation where the market continues to be a “buy on the dips” scenario, but we have run pretty far to the upside, so I think we may have some sideways action ahead of us in the short term. That being said, if we can break above the $45,000 level, then it’s likely that the market then runs toward the $47,500 level, which is where we have seen massive resistance on longer-term charts, so it does make a significant amount of sense that we would not only see that as a barrier, but it is also a target at this point. Ultimately, this is a situation where I think you’ve got to look at this through the prism of finding value and taking advantage of it.

