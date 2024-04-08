Bitcoin Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to See Buying

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

Bitcoin rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Monday, and it looks to me like we are just simply hanging around and trying to break through this massive resistance barrier above. I think eventually we will try to get above the $75,000 level which obviously is a large round number, but at this point in time, the overall bullish attitude of Bitcoin continues.

With that being the case, I do think it is probably only a matter of time before we go much higher. And every short-term pullback ends up being a buying opportunity. The 50-day EMA is sitting right around the $60,000 level and should offer a massive floor. That’s of course, assuming that we can even drop that far.

I think more likely than not any short-term pullback will get bought into well above that area and we will continue to pressure this market and eventually we will break through the selling pressure above. Once that happens, I think the market could go looking to the $80,000 level. In general, I think this is a situation where everybody’s chasing the trade, but we did just spend a good month trying to work off that massive froth.

I think that’s healthy. Now it just comes down to whether or not we can make a fresh new high. If we do, then we’ll just continue to see more momentum to the upside. This will continue to be the case, as the market will continue to pay traders to be long of this market, and investors will continue to see a lot of traders like me stay in this market.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.