Bitcoin Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to Look Like It Is Building Pressure

FXEmpire.com -

You can see Bitcoin has pulled back just a bit early during the trading session only to turn around and rally again. At this point in time, it looks like $52,000 is just simply an area we’re dancing around trying to bone up enough momentum to continue going higher. When you look at the longer term charts, the $52,000 level is an area of importance, so it’s not a huge surprise to see that we’ve just started hanging around this area, trying to build up momentum because quite frankly, we rallied a ridiculous amount since the end of October, which would be about 30ish percent, 36% that is, and at this point in time, the excitement of the inflow into the ETF continues to propel the market, but you do have to keep in mind that the market is going to change.

The Bitcoin market that a lot of traders have loved over the last couple of years will become more like an index, and this is because there’s going to be a lot of money from Wall Street in it. Wall Street will short this with a lot more money than retail traders have. They will also buy it, they will dump it, they will do all kinds of things. So, this market has changed. In the short term, there’s a huge rush to get into it, but if you think about plenty of other bubbles and assets in the past, what you’ve seen is Wall Street run it up to extreme levels and then dump it off. And they are not true believers, they’re not hanging on to Bitcoin in massive amounts because they believe it’s the future. They are jumping in because it offers a way to make quick profits. So do be aware of that.

Stop losses are going to become crucial when it comes to trading Bitcoin. The $47,500 level is an area that previously had been resistance, it also features a 20 day EMA, and right now, at least in the short term, I think that’s your floor. $55,000 is your next target, then after that, the $60,000 psychological barrier would probably be tested. I don’t want to short this market, but I do recognize that pullbacks are more likely than not.

