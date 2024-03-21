Bitcoin Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to Look Bullish

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Bitcoin has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session here on Thursday after the bounce back on Wednesday due to the Federal Reserve pretty much reiterating the idea that they are going to cut rates at least three times this year. Whether or not they cut more than that remains to be seen, but at this point it certainly looks like that’s the consensus.

If that’s going to be the case, then that’s obviously very bullish for risk on assets such as Bitcoin. And I think you’re seeing that reflected in this chart right now. Given enough time, I do think that we have a scenario where a lot of people are going to be looking at this through the prism of whether or not we can continue to see momentum. I think we do, although the reality is the momentum may not be as strong as it once was because a lot of the ETF inflows will have abated at this point.

Nonetheless, I do think that we have much further to go. $75,000 would be an initial target, while $60,000 underneath may offer support right along with the 50-day EMA. So now that the massive amount of inflows into the ETFs are done, it looks to me very much like a market that’s going to probably slow down but continue its upward trajectory. I have no interest in shorting Bitcoin, and the longer this goes on to the upside, the more comfortable people will be investing in it. So, it could be a little bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy here.

