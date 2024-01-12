Bitcoin Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to Look at a Major Resistance Very

Bitcoin Forecast Video for 15-01-2024

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Bitcoin has gone back and forth during the trading session on Friday as we’re just hanging around and trying to sort out what’s going on. The $47,500 level is a major resistance barrier that has been pierced, now the question is whether or not we can go higher. I think at this point, the fact that we have a Bitcoin ETF is something that’s been expected for so long that the market just isn’t excited about it. After all, we have a scenario where we had gained 80% in just about two months, which is quick.

So, pullbacks at this point in time, I think, are what you’ll be looking for in order to take advantage of the value in Bitcoin as it’s obviously very bullish, but when you look over at the weekly chart, you can see just how important the $47,500 level was for previous resistance, so a little bit of exhaustion makes sense. Underneath, you have the 20-day EMA, the 50-day EMA, and the $40,000 level, all prepared to step up and offer a bit of support. I do believe that Bitcoin needs to either consolidate a bit and find some type of catalyst to break out to the upside or pull back and find enough people willing to jump in and push it even higher. This is just simple digestion. We got news during the previous couple of days that the ETF was coming, but it had already been priced in, so now the market is trying to sort out what the next move is.

Regardless, I do know that you cannot be a seller of Bitcoin anytime soon as it is so strong, and therefore you need to look at it through the prism of a market that will eventually break out, and take advantage of any pullback in order to join the market. It’s not until we break down below the $35,000 level that I’d be concerned about a pullback being important.

