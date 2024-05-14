Bitcoin Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to Find Buyers on Dips

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

It looks like Bitcoin is going to continue to go back and forth in an area above the crucial $60,000 level, an area that is not only a large round figure but is also an area where we have seen a lot of support previously.

With that being said, we are in the process, I believe, of trying to form some type of base. If we could rally from here, then the market could go looking to the $66,000 level. And then after that, possibly the $73,000 region, which is where the market is going to see the previous resistance as a hard barrier to break.

Regardless, this is a market that I think looks very bullish overall, and therefore you cannot short this asset. If we do break down below here, and below the previous swing low, it opens up the possibility of a move down to the $52,000 level, which is also backed up by the 200-day EMA.

That for me is the hard floor, and I think it’s probably only a matter of time before a lot of value hunting happened in that area, but I don’t think we get there. I think more likely than not, we are going to continue to see a lot of noise, a lot of buy on the dip attitude, and I do think that eventually we will turn around. Keep in mind, this is a market that shot straight up in the air gaining something like 92% in 6 weeks. That being said, it takes time to work off that type of massive inflow, and I think that’s what we have been seeing. Regardless, it still looks like a bullish market to me.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.