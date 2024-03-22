News & Insights

Bitcoin Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to Drift Lower

March 22, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Bitcoin initially tried to rally during the day on Friday but gave back gains to show signs of hesitation. With that being the case, I think you’ve got a situation where traders will continue to look at this as a market that’s overdone but does offer quite a bit of value if you see this pullback. At this point in time, I think the market is likely to continue to see $60,000 underneath being a support level that people will focus on quite seriously. The 50-day EMA is racing towards that area as well.

So, all of that being the case, I think you have to look at this through a prism of just picking up a little bit of value from time to time. The huge rush into the ETF has put a lot of upward pressure on Bitcoin, but I think that’s pretty much over right now. At least the initial purge into the space, I think it’s done.

So, with that being the case, I think you’ve got to take a look at this market as one that will offer value and once we see a bit of a bounce, it might be time to start going long again. The 50 day EMA being broken to the downside wouldn’t even be the end. The 52,000 level I think is just as important, if not even more important than the other levels on the way down there. $75,000 above has been a major resistance barrier and I think will continue to be. At this point it just more or less serves as a potential target.

