Bitcoin Price Forecast – Bitcoin Continues to Consolidate With Upward Twist

Bitcoin Forecast Video for 05-01-2024

FXEmpire.com -

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

We have kind of hung out here and did very little during the trading session here on Thursday. As we sit above the 20 day EMA, if we do break down below the 20 day EMA, it’s possible that we could drop down to the 40,000 level. The 40,000 level of course is going to feature the 50 day EMA racing towards it, and it’s an area where we’ve seen support previously. On the upside, $45,000 of course, will continue to offer a bit in the way of resistance. If we can break above there, then it opens up a move to the 47,500 level, an area that I do think we get to eventually.

In the short term, we’ll be paying attention to the jobs number due to the fact that it has a knock-on effect with the bond market. Remember, yields dropping in America helps Bitcoin because it gets people interested in stepping out further on the risk spectrum. There’s also of course the idea that perhaps the Bitcoin ETF could boost demand that they expect to be announced in the next couple of months. Maybe or maybe not. It could also lead to a sell the news type of event. So, keep that in mind, as it could be a shock to a lot of traders. That being said, the “sell the news type of event” will more likely than not open up the possibility of value hunting and buying at much lower levels.

Bitcoin is at an uptrend and therefore short-term pullbacks continue to be buying opportunities with the Wednesday candlestick being an extreme example of just how true that is. Be cautious with your position sizing but ultimately, I do think that Bitcoin continues to go higher. In that scenario, you probably see the US dollar falling in general, but I also believe that the real money will probably be made in altcoins, as they will have a lot of catching up to do in the cryptocurrency sphere. Regardless, Bitcoin will lead the way as to what happens with the rest of crypto going forward.

