Bitcoin Price Can Reach $1 Million ‘In a Matter of Weeks,’ JAN3 CEO Says

Samson Mow, CEO of bitcoin company JAN3, outlined a “multiplier effect” that can drive exponential price gains as demand rises.

Speaking with Spanish news channel Negocios TV, JAN3 CEO and longtime bitcoin analyst Samson Mow outlined why he believes the limited bitcoin supply is poised to press up against a “multiplier effect” that can push the price to “$1 million very quickly, in a matter of weeks.”

Perspective: Mow described why he believes an imminent supply shock will drive significant bitcoin price gains as new institutional capital enters the space following the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S.

“We talk often about a supply crunch, a supply shock, and that’s because there’s not much bitcoin available to buy between thousands of exchanges around the world,” he explained during the interview, an excerpt of which is included in the video above. “Maybe there’s a million, 2 million bitcoin available for purchase. There’s probably $10 (billion), $20 billion of capital that’s going to flood in right away. That’s going to go into this small supply of available bitcoin.”

Mow added that this “rapid injection of capital” is what creates a “multiplier effect” on the bitcoin price.

More details: Commenting on the clip, Aaron Arnold added that a novel market dynamic as bitcoin heads into its fourth-ever reward halving in April could lend credence to Mow’s lofty projection.

“We’ve never had a bitcoin halving on the horizon where we have a diminishing supply of bitcoin on the open market,” he noted. “Every other bitcoin halving, we have seen an increase of bitcoin coming onto the market despite the fact that supply flow would be cut in half.”

Key takeaways: Ultimately, as bitcoin’s use cases are growing and now include new institutional investment products, demand will naturally grow as well. The asset’s supply cap of 21 million and unique digital scarcity will continue to be its most significant value proposition.

“There’s just not enough bitcoin to go around with so many demand catalysts like bitcoin ETFs, … corporate treasuries like MicroStrategy and Tesla, nation states (like) El Salvador, … people using it for global remittance and just generally people buying it for store of value,” Arnold concluded. “I think bitcoin is going to surprise a lot of people.”

The context: The bitcoin price is up more than 83% in the last year and nearly 6% in the last seven days as new spot bitcoin ETFs enjoy “the most successful ETF launch in history,” per Bloomberg.

The content of this article is not meant to constitute financial advice.

