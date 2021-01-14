Bitcoin Price Briefly Revisits $40,000 as Bulls Pare Week’s Losses

Bitcoin briefly broke above $40,000 again Thursday morning as the market reversed the bulk of its losses from Monday.

The leading cryptocurrency rose to $40,066.32 before settling back to $39,521.46, up 14.25% in the past 24 hours, per CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index (BPI).

Over the weekend and into early Monday morning, bitcoin dipped nearly 30% from its peak just below $42,000. The move prompted CNN Business writer Paul La Monica to declare bitcoin in a bear market.

With the downturn seemingly over, other cryptocurrencies are following bitcoin, with ether reclaiming $1,200, up 13%.

Polkadot has gained 21% and litecoin is up 11% in the past 24 hours, per market data from Messari.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.