Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-Bound Market Set for Bullish Continuation

The bitcoin market has been range-bound over the last week and a half and is now seeing consolidating volume and a consolidating price structure. The consolidation within our current range is forming an ascending triangle with a $500 move to the upside and a price target of around $10,000. However, a failure to break out to the upside can also have a $500 move to the downside and would have the market targeting a price of $8,700 on the support below.

