Bitcoin Posted Its Weakest Spot Trading Volume Since 2023. Here's Why I'm Not Concerned About Bitcoin.

Key Points

Bitcoin’s trading volume plummeted in July.

But that decline shouldn’t matter to long-term investors.

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Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) average spot trading volume fell to roughly $2.2 billion in July, according to K33 Research. That marked the token's weakest trading volume since Nov. 2023.

That chilly sentiment wasn't surprising, since fears of interest rate hikes and other macro headwinds had chilled the broader cryptocurrency market this year. Bitcoin currently trades at about $65,000, which is well below its all-time high of more than $126,000 in Oct. 2025.

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Some investors might think that sluggish trading indicates Bitcoin's best days are over. However, I'm not too concerned about the top cryptocurrency's future -- and I believe it will heat up again and set fresh highs once the macroeconomic environment stabilizes.

Why you shouldn't be concerned about Bitcoin's trading volume

In Nov. 2021, Bitcoin hit $69,000 amid the buying frenzy in meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other speculative investments. But in 2022 and 2023, the Fed's 11 consecutive rate hikes ended that rally, chilled the crypto market, and drove investors to more conservative investments.

By Nov. 2023, Bitcoin's price had sunk to around $37,700, and its trading volume had plummeted. But if you had bought Bitcoin at that price, you'd be sitting on a 72% gain today.

Therefore, investors who accumulated more Bitcoin as the bulls looked the other way profited. Bitcoin is in a similar situation today. Many investors are worried that the Fed will raise rates in the second half of the year if inflation doesn't cool off, and that sentiment is curbing the market's appetite for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Yet Bitcoin has plenty of irons in the fire. It's the world's most valuable cryptocurrency; it's widely accepted as a commodity rather than a security, and its spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) make it easy for retail and institutional investors to invest in the token without crypto wallets.

It's mined using the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, and its mining rewards are "halved" every four years. More than 20 million of its tokens have already been mined, and the last one is scheduled to be mined in 2140. That scarcity makes it more comparable to gold and silver than other smaller cryptocurrencies, and more companies and governments could build their own "Bitcoin Treasuries" as a hedge against inflation.

Investors should maintain a long-term view

Bitcoin will remain volatile this year, but it was a smart move to accumulate the cryptocurrency when its spot price and trading volume dipped in the past. If you plan to hold Bitcoin for at least a few years instead of a few months, its recent slump could be a great buying opportunity.











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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.